Lebanon shuts down Beirut club over 'pornographic dances'

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese authorities have shut down a Beirut nightclub after footage emerged of an erotic performance by half-naked dancers.

A statement from the municipality Tuesday said the club was sealed because it had no license and hosted performances that violated "decency and public morals." Lebanon's interior minister said he ordered the club closed for hosting "pornographic dances."

Beirut boasts a thriving night life, with a bar and club scene that sets it apart from most Arab cities, which tend to be much more conservative.

Ziad Chebib, the head of the municipality, said that despite its openness, Lebanon "remains a conservative society."

The club apologized on its Facebook page and blamed the dance on the performers, who hailed from a circus-themed nightclub in London.