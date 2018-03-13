Ousted health secretary Tom Price repaid $60K for his travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats say former health secretary Tom Price repaid the government nearly $60,000 for his costs on private charter flights taken for official business. But Democrats want to know how much it cost taxpayers to fly White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on some of those same trips.

Price was forced to resign last fall after President Donald Trump publicly expressed his displeasure over his travel on charter jets instead of commercial flights. Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings said Tuesday that the Treasury Department has confirmed that Price sent three checks totaling about $59,400 for travel expenses.

But Cummings is asking Republican House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy to subpoena White House records on Conway's travel. Other government records indicate she accompanied Price on four trips.

There was no immediate White House response.