Tehran names street after PM ousted in 1953 US-backed coup

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Tehran's city council has voted to name a street in the Iranian capital after a liberal prime minister who was overthrown in a U.S.-backed coup in 1953.

The CIA-backed overthrow of Mohammad Mossadegh cemented the power of a pro-Western monarchy that was itself toppled in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iranians have long pointed to the coup as a prime example of Western meddling in their affairs.

However, Mossadegh has received little public recognition from the clerically-run government, with hard-liners dismissing him because of his liberal, nationalistic views. His name was dropped from another Tehran street after several months in 1981 at the request of hard-liners.

Tehran's city council, which voted Tuesday to again name a street in his honor, is dominated by reformists and moderates.