Tuareg rebels claim recovery of US vehicle from Niger ambush

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A Tuareg rebel leader says members of his group have recovered an American vehicle that was stolen in the ambush in Niger that killed four American forces.

Fahad Ag Al Mahmoud, secretary-general of the rebel group known by its French acronym GATIA, said Tuesday that his group found the vehicle from the October attack in Tongo Tongo.

He told The Associated Press that jihadists had abandoned the vehicle in the desert of neighboring Mali and that his members were working to repair it.

Due to the lack of Internet in the remote border area, he said it was not immediately possible to send a photo to confirm they had retrieved the vehicle.

A coalition of armed Tuareg groups has been operating against jihadist groups in the area for several weeks.