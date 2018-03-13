Do Oscars and Grammys indicate awards shows losing appeal?

NEW YORK (AP) — After Nielsen's brutal morning-after report cards for the Oscars and Grammys this year, it's worth asking whether television viewers are losing interest in awards shows.

The Academy Awards had their lowest-ever audience this year. The Grammys lost 24 percent of its audience from 2017.

Experts suggest the decline can be blamed on a combination of factors, many the same that are causing television viewership to decline in general. There were also things unique to the Oscars and Grammys this year, because other awards shows didn't see the same damage.

The Oscars were likely hurt by the lack of blockbuster films to entice viewers. That could change next year, if "Black Panther" gets multiple nominations.