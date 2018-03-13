Lebanon releases actor accused of collaborating with Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese authorities have released a stage actor who was indicted on charges of collaborating with Israel and drug possession, and have ordered the arrest of the security officer who built the case against him.

The office of the chief military prosecutor released a statement Tuesday saying it had ordered the release of Ziad Itani, who was arrested in November.

Lebanon and Israel are formally at war and collaborating with Israel can be punishable by death.

The prosecutor's statement did not say why the security officer, Lt. Col. Suzan Hobeiche, former head of the anti-cybercrime unit, had been arrested.

Local media, which have heavily covered the arrest and subsequent exoneration, said Hobeiche had fabricated the case against Itani based on his public social media profile and contacts.