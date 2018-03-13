Photo shows Joe Biden with homeless man outside theater

WASHINGTON (AP) — A candid photo shows former Vice President Joe Biden speaking with a homeless man outside a Washington movie theater.

The photo was taken Thursday evening by Caleb Baca. He tells WTTG-TV he's not sure what Biden gave the homeless man, but he appeared to write something down on a piece of paper inside the movie theater, which he then proceeded to give the homeless man outside.

The photo was shared on social media by public affairs consultant and businessman Paul Equale.

