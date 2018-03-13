CBS says work needed on Daniels interview

NEW YORK (AP) — The CBS News chief says that a "60 Minutes" interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels is on its way but that the story needs more journalistic work.

News President David Rhodes' statement at a conference in Israel Tuesday was the first time CBS publicly confirmed it had interviewed Daniels, who has alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump before he became president. Trump has denied this. Daniels' lawyer last week had tweeted out a picture of himself, Daniels and CBS interviewer Anderson Cooper.

Rhodes, in remarks reported by Variety, also said he could not imagine what the basis would be for any legal action by Trump's team to prevent the interview from airing. BuzzFeed had reported that Trump's lawyers were considering seeking an injunction to stop it.