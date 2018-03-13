Taiwan’s Taoyuan City mayor calls on the public to join foster care 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—In order to provide care to more abused children, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) Tuesday called on the public to join the foster care system.

At a press conference to promote foster families, Cheng said the city government has provided foster care for more than 30 years, adding that there were 500-plus children who needed foster care in 2017, but there was a very serious deficiency of foster families in the city. He said the city’s Department of Social Welfare was inviting loving and capable people to “open their homes and let love reside.”

The mayor said that currently there are only 73 foster families in the city, and they can only place only 90-plus children, adding that the city had adjusted the service fees to foster parents from NT$18,000 per month to an amount between NT$21,000 and NT$23,000 per month to compensate for rising costs of providing foster care in hopes of drawing more people to join the cause.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (center) (photo from CNA)