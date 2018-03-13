Major League Soccer forms partnership with Mexico's Liga MX

Major League Soccer and Liga MX have joined in a long-term partnership that will launch later this year when reigning MLS Cup champion Toronto hosts a team from Mexico's top league.

The match, dubbed the Campeones Cup, is set for Sept. 19 at BMO Field. The Liga MX opponent will be the winner of the July's Campeon de Campeones between the Apertura and Clausura champions.

The partnership announced Tuesday will go beyond that single game to include youth competitions, future All-Star games and other events and initiatives.

"We and Liga MX have an opportunity to do something that's really unprecedented in North America," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. "We can work together across borders to create something unique and special that soccer fans both in Mexico and the United States and Canada can benefit from."

There's even the possibility of some kind of interleague play in the future, although it's still being discussed.