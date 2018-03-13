Dick's shares take a hit on disappointing holiday sales

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick's Sporting Goods shares are sliding in early trading after the company reported some disappointing holiday sales numbers.

Sales at existing stores fell 2 percent during the fourth quarter, which was about double the decline Wall Street was expecting.

Net income was $116 million, or $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share, which is 2 cents better than analysts expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $2.66 billion, shy of Wall Street projections for $2.73 billion.

Shares Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. tumbled 6 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKS