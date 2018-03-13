Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;Partly sunny;88;78;SW;10;75%;61%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;91;70;Sunny and beautiful;83;68;W;13;42%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;68;49;Partly sunny;68;48;WSW;10;58%;8%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;64;54;Inc. clouds;66;57;S;6;70%;26%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler with rain;45;37;Partly sunny;51;37;ESE;9;77%;2%;3

Anchorage, United States;Some sun;36;26;A bit of a.m. snow;36;27;NNE;2;91%;69%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;47;40;Cloudy and chilly;50;40;ENE;6;67%;36%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cold;24;12;A little a.m. snow;27;2;SW;7;92%;77%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;74;A strong t-storm;93;77;NNE;9;72%;50%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;67;52;Sunshine, pleasant;66;50;W;9;52%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;70;62;Partly sunny, nice;71;57;SSW;11;58%;1%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;Warm with some sun;85;57;NNW;9;34%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;101;73;Mostly sunny;95;75;E;7;61%;33%;12

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;88;69;Cloudy;86;68;SE;10;52%;37%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, nice;93;78;Mostly sunny;90;76;S;7;71%;6%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;60;47;A shower in the p.m.;61;52;SSW;7;73%;82%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;63;41;Mild with some sun;59;43;NNE;5;90%;29%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;61;45;Periods of rain;57;41;NNW;6;66%;75%;2

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;51;38;A little rain;43;35;NE;9;77%;67%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Becoming cloudy;72;43;Partly sunny;72;47;ESE;6;59%;42%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;66;A t-storm in spots;81;65;N;6;69%;70%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;59;42;Partly sunny;51;40;NNE;12;62%;66%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;43;37;Partly sunny, milder;54;43;SE;6;63%;3%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with rain;52;44;Partly sunny;60;43;SE;6;71%;44%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;58;43;Rain in the morning;54;39;W;9;58%;74%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;A strong t-storm;86;61;WNW;10;57%;76%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;88;66;A t-storm in spots;88;63;NNE;5;43%;75%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunlit and pleasant;65;49;Mostly sunny, nice;65;52;SW;8;73%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;84;58;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;NE;7;32%;1%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;73;63;Cloudy with a shower;72;61;S;10;77%;73%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;Mostly sunny;86;65;ESE;5;46%;2%;12

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;91;78;Decreasing clouds;94;77;S;7;66%;17%;4

Chicago, United States;A snow shower;36;24;Partly sunny, milder;47;31;NW;12;46%;6%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;87;76;A heavy p.m. t-storm;88;76;ENE;6;79%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of rain;39;32;A shower in the a.m.;37;28;ESE;5;80%;80%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;81;69;Sunny and beautiful;80;68;N;7;64%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;63;40;Plenty of sun;68;51;S;6;39%;0%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;SSW;7;83%;66%;4

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;97;64;Hazy and very warm;94;65;SSE;6;27%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;57;33;Partly sunny, milder;69;39;SSW;7;36%;12%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Not as hot;94;71;Hotter with hazy sun;96;71;SE;5;51%;1%;8

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;92;77;Heavy thunderstorms;83;76;WSW;5;81%;86%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;50;43;Windy with rain;49;43;SSE;29;90%;89%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Downpours;54;44;A little rain;55;40;NNE;7;56%;87%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and drizzle;64;58;Periods of rain;65;56;SW;15;79%;91%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;75;67;A t-storm around;80;67;SE;9;77%;55%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;77;55;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;E;5;62%;44%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;73;61;Nice with some sun;72;61;N;11;52%;19%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;37;27;Mostly cloudy;32;14;NNW;14;70%;3%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;76;Partly sunny;94;76;SE;9;63%;43%;7

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;74;66;An afternoon shower;74;66;E;9;82%;66%;6

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;79;72;Rainy times;81;73;ENE;10;68%;87%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;97;70;Clouds and sun;98;76;S;6;21%;3%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;84;60;Showers around;77;57;N;11;55%;76%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;62;50;An afternoon shower;60;50;WSW;10;72%;60%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;86;76;Afternoon showers;89;77;W;5;72%;90%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;Sunny and nice;88;72;N;10;50%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;W;5;54%;28%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Periods of rain;56;41;A t-storm in spots;59;36;N;5;54%;52%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;86;72;Hazy sunshine;87;71;W;15;55%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;73;51;Partial sunshine;79;53;SSW;6;56%;30%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;97;66;Sunny and very warm;99;67;N;11;10%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;45;36;Occasional rain;40;35;WNW;4;81%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;85;74;Some sun, a shower;85;73;ENE;9;63%;47%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Hot with clearing;96;75;Decreasing clouds;93;74;WSW;7;51%;33%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;95;68;Hazy sun and hot;99;70;SW;6;35%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thundershower;92;75;Partial sunshine;94;73;ESE;3;67%;51%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;42;A t-storm in spots;53;41;NE;6;77%;85%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;SW;7;73%;56%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;75;68;Sun and clouds, nice;75;67;S;8;76%;40%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;62;56;Windy with rain;60;51;WSW;17;88%;87%;1

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;53;38;Partly sunny;54;44;SE;17;67%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;67;55;Variable clouds;65;52;SW;7;67%;63%;3

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;90;78;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;SW;6;64%;70%;4

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;59;45;Rain;54;43;SW;16;77%;90%;1

Male, Maldives;A thunderstorm;87;80;Partly sunny;89;80;SSE;4;69%;55%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;74;A t-storm around;86;77;SSE;7;74%;77%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;89;74;Mostly sunny, nice;91;75;E;9;57%;5%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;72;58;Some sun, pleasant;71;56;S;8;60%;16%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;52;Periods of sun, nice;79;52;SSE;5;39%;21%;11

Miami, United States;Clouds breaking;71;57;Sunshine, pleasant;73;53;N;9;53%;12%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;39;35;Showers around;42;27;WNW;6;94%;82%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;79;Partial sunshine;87;79;E;9;68%;28%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and nice;77;59;Sunny and pleasant;84;60;WNW;7;56%;58%;7

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;33;29;Snow;35;28;NW;6;80%;93%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;35;22;Cloudy;31;25;SSW;10;59%;96%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;97;80;Partly sunny;94;80;NW;12;39%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;76;60;Cloudy;77;63;NNW;6;73%;56%;8

New York, United States;A little a.m. snow;41;31;Partly sunny;42;29;W;15;50%;45%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;70;48;Partly sunny, nice;70;50;W;8;54%;5%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with sunshine;19;-9;Plenty of sun;17;-7;ESE;4;76%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;65;45;Sunny and mild;67;47;S;6;62%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;37;17;Mostly cloudy;36;22;NNE;4;55%;7%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;33;26;Snow at times;35;24;WNW;14;83%;87%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;80;A shower in the a.m.;84;78;ENE;8;79%;80%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;90;76;Partly sunny;90;76;NNW;11;65%;30%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunny intervals;86;74;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;ENE;10;71%;30%;7

Paris, France;A touch of rain;54;41;Clouds and sun;58;48;SE;9;59%;57%;3

Perth, Australia;Very hot;100;75;Cooler but pleasant;86;69;SSW;11;47%;63%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;Partly sunny;94;76;SSW;7;53%;66%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain;83;75;Cloudy with showers;84;73;NE;10;84%;96%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;94;70;Mostly sunny;93;70;SE;5;42%;7%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;52;39;Spotty showers;45;33;ENE;6;64%;71%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;69;44;Partly sunny;68;50;SSE;10;70%;69%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;52;A little p.m. rain;74;53;NNE;9;49%;69%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;68;54;Mainly cloudy;68;58;SW;12;75%;77%;2

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;78;A morning shower;88;76;E;8;66%;50%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;39;35;A little wintry mix;43;39;E;12;62%;83%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;48;34;Rain to snow;35;25;NNE;12;83%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;75;Mostly sunny;89;77;ENE;7;71%;20%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;Plenty of sun;86;66;SSE;9;18%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;62;41;Partly sunny;61;45;SE;6;67%;27%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A touch of rain;41;36;A morning shower;38;16;NW;8;76%;43%;1

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;59;50;Spotty showers;54;46;W;10;75%;87%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;84;65;Partly sunny;83;65;ENE;9;64%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;87;75;Sunshine and nice;87;75;SE;12;65%;3%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;80;65;Periods of sun;79;66;NNE;7;61%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;78;50;Mostly sunny, nice;78;49;ENE;5;28%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;84;52;Sunny and nice;79;52;SW;5;34%;1%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;83;71;Partly sunny;82;70;SSE;6;72%;44%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;64;53;Heavy rain, cooler;57;46;WSW;16;82%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;57;45;Occasional rain;52;38;SSW;8;69%;73%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;65;49;Sunshine, pleasant;67;54;SSW;7;68%;66%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunshine and warm;75;59;Cloudy and very warm;73;61;SSE;13;62%;66%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds;90;78;Partly sunny;91;79;ENE;11;71%;29%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;56;42;A shower or t-storm;54;38;W;10;72%;82%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;84;75;Mostly sunny, nice;84;75;ESE;14;67%;25%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Colder with snow;35;23;Mostly cloudy;33;17;N;7;70%;7%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;74;70;A shower in the a.m.;78;69;NNE;10;69%;60%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;Partly sunny;81;66;ESE;6;62%;29%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;42;29;Colder;33;20;N;12;68%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;50;38;Cooler;46;36;N;7;75%;60%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;42;35;Low clouds;47;37;SE;6;76%;75%;2

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;66;47;Mostly sunny, nice;65;49;ESE;8;26%;6%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;71;58;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;SSE;7;54%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;64;49;Thunderstorms;60;46;ESE;5;69%;74%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;65;47;Sunshine and mild;70;48;S;6;58%;0%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;36;27;Mostly cloudy;34;27;WNW;20;62%;36%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;68;55;Sun, some clouds;73;57;ESE;6;65%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;70;50;Partly sunny;68;55;SSE;5;58%;27%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;45;11;Much colder;23;-5;NE;9;40%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;43;Rain and drizzle;48;35;ESE;4;69%;72%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;58;44;Partly sunny;53;38;ESE;8;50%;66%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;80;66;A t-storm around;92;68;ENE;4;51%;47%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;48;37;Rain to snow;42;23;N;8;90%;82%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;39;Spotty showers;51;34;NNW;9;83%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler this morning;67;56;Mostly sunny;68;62;NNW;14;59%;1%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;96;66;Sunny and very warm;98;67;WSW;5;42%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, mild;58;40;Turning cloudy, mild;58;39;E;3;47%;68%;4

