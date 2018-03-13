Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SW;15;75%;61%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;33;21;Sunny and beautiful;28;20;W;20;42%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;20;9;WSW;16;58%;8%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;18;12;Inc. clouds;19;14;S;9;70%;26%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler with rain;7;3;Partly sunny;11;3;ESE;14;77%;2%;3

Anchorage, United States;Some sun;2;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-3;NNE;3;91%;69%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;8;5;Cloudy and chilly;10;4;ENE;10;67%;36%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cold;-5;-11;A little a.m. snow;-3;-17;SW;11;92%;77%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;A strong t-storm;34;25;NNE;15;72%;50%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;19;11;Sunshine, pleasant;19;10;W;15;52%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;21;17;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;SSW;17;58%;1%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;Warm with some sun;29;14;NNW;14;34%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;38;23;Mostly sunny;35;24;E;11;61%;33%;12

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;31;20;Cloudy;30;20;SE;15;52%;37%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, nice;34;25;Mostly sunny;32;24;S;11;71%;6%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;15;8;A shower in the p.m.;16;11;SSW;10;73%;82%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;17;5;Mild with some sun;15;6;NNE;8;90%;29%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;16;7;Periods of rain;14;5;NNW;10;66%;75%;2

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;10;3;A little rain;6;2;NE;14;77%;67%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Becoming cloudy;22;6;Partly sunny;22;8;ESE;9;59%;42%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;18;N;9;69%;70%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;15;5;Partly sunny;10;4;NNE;19;62%;66%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;6;3;Partly sunny, milder;12;6;SE;9;63%;3%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with rain;11;7;Partly sunny;16;6;SE;9;71%;44%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;15;6;Rain in the morning;12;4;W;14;58%;74%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;A strong t-storm;30;16;WNW;16;57%;76%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;31;19;A t-storm in spots;31;17;NNE;7;43%;75%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunlit and pleasant;19;10;Mostly sunny, nice;18;11;SW;13;73%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;NE;11;32%;1%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;23;17;Cloudy with a shower;22;16;S;16;77%;73%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;Mostly sunny;30;19;ESE;8;46%;2%;12

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;33;25;Decreasing clouds;34;25;S;11;66%;17%;4

Chicago, United States;A snow shower;2;-5;Partly sunny, milder;8;-1;NW;20;46%;6%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A heavy p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;10;79%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of rain;4;0;A shower in the a.m.;3;-2;ESE;8;80%;80%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;27;21;Sunny and beautiful;27;20;N;11;64%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;17;4;Plenty of sun;20;10;S;10;39%;0%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;12;83%;66%;4

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;36;18;Hazy and very warm;34;18;SSE;9;27%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;14;1;Partly sunny, milder;21;4;SSW;11;36%;12%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Not as hot;35;21;Hotter with hazy sun;35;22;SE;8;51%;1%;8

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;33;25;Heavy thunderstorms;28;24;WSW;8;81%;86%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;10;6;Windy with rain;9;6;SSE;46;90%;89%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Downpours;12;6;A little rain;13;4;NNE;11;56%;87%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and drizzle;18;15;Periods of rain;18;13;SW;24;79%;91%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;24;19;A t-storm around;27;19;SE;15;77%;55%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;25;13;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;E;8;62%;44%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;23;16;Nice with some sun;22;16;N;18;52%;19%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-10;NNW;22;70%;3%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;SE;15;63%;43%;7

Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;23;19;An afternoon shower;23;19;E;14;82%;66%;6

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;26;22;Rainy times;27;23;ENE;16;68%;87%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;36;21;Clouds and sun;37;25;S;10;21%;3%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;29;16;Showers around;25;14;N;18;55%;76%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;17;10;An afternoon shower;15;10;WSW;16;72%;60%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Afternoon showers;32;25;W;8;72%;90%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Sunny and nice;31;22;N;15;50%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;26;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;W;8;54%;28%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Periods of rain;14;5;A t-storm in spots;15;2;N;8;54%;52%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;22;Hazy sunshine;30;22;W;25;55%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;23;11;Partial sunshine;26;12;SSW;10;56%;30%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;36;19;Sunny and very warm;37;20;N;18;10%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;7;2;Occasional rain;5;1;WNW;6;81%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;30;23;Some sun, a shower;29;23;ENE;15;63%;47%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Hot with clearing;36;24;Decreasing clouds;34;23;WSW;12;51%;33%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;20;Hazy sun and hot;37;21;SW;10;35%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thundershower;33;24;Partial sunshine;34;23;ESE;5;67%;51%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;5;A t-storm in spots;12;5;NE;10;77%;85%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;11;73%;56%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;Sun and clouds, nice;24;19;S;12;76%;40%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;17;13;Windy with rain;15;10;WSW;27;88%;87%;1

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;12;3;Partly sunny;12;7;SE;27;67%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;19;13;Variable clouds;19;11;SW;12;67%;63%;3

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;SW;10;64%;70%;4

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;15;7;Rain;12;6;SW;26;77%;90%;1

Male, Maldives;A thunderstorm;30;26;Partly sunny;31;26;SSE;7;69%;55%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;A t-storm around;30;25;SSE;11;74%;77%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;33;24;E;15;57%;5%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;22;14;Some sun, pleasant;22;13;S;13;60%;16%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;11;Periods of sun, nice;26;11;SSE;8;39%;21%;11

Miami, United States;Clouds breaking;22;14;Sunshine, pleasant;23;11;N;14;53%;12%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;4;2;Showers around;5;-3;WNW;9;94%;82%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Partial sunshine;31;26;E;15;68%;28%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and nice;25;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;WNW;12;56%;58%;7

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;1;-1;Snow;2;-2;NW;9;80%;93%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;2;-6;Cloudy;-1;-4;SSW;16;59%;96%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;36;26;Partly sunny;34;27;NW;19;39%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;15;Cloudy;25;17;NNW;9;73%;56%;8

New York, United States;A little a.m. snow;5;-1;Partly sunny;5;-1;W;24;50%;45%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;21;9;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;W;13;54%;5%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with sunshine;-7;-23;Plenty of sun;-8;-22;ESE;6;76%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;19;7;Sunny and mild;19;8;S;10;62%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;3;-8;Mostly cloudy;2;-6;NNE;6;55%;7%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;0;-3;Snow at times;2;-5;WNW;23;83%;87%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;27;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;ENE;12;79%;80%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;Partly sunny;32;25;NNW;18;65%;30%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunny intervals;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;ENE;16;71%;30%;7

Paris, France;A touch of rain;12;5;Clouds and sun;15;9;SE;15;59%;57%;3

Perth, Australia;Very hot;38;24;Cooler but pleasant;30;21;SSW;17;47%;63%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;Partly sunny;34;25;SSW;11;53%;66%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain;28;24;Cloudy with showers;29;23;NE;17;84%;96%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;34;21;SE;7;42%;7%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;11;4;Spotty showers;7;0;ENE;10;64%;71%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;21;7;Partly sunny;20;10;SSE;16;70%;69%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;11;A little p.m. rain;23;12;NNE;15;49%;69%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;20;12;Mainly cloudy;20;15;SW;20;75%;77%;2

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;26;A morning shower;31;25;E;13;66%;50%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;4;2;A little wintry mix;6;4;E;20;62%;83%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;9;1;Rain to snow;2;-4;NNE;19;83%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;ENE;11;71%;20%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Plenty of sun;30;19;SSE;14;18%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;16;7;SE;10;67%;27%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A touch of rain;5;2;A morning shower;3;-9;NW;13;76%;43%;1

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;15;10;Spotty showers;12;8;W;17;75%;87%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;28;18;ENE;15;64%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;24;Sunshine and nice;31;24;SE;19;65%;3%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;18;Periods of sun;26;19;NNE;11;61%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;26;10;Mostly sunny, nice;25;10;ENE;9;28%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;Sunny and nice;26;11;SW;8;34%;1%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;28;21;SSE;10;72%;44%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;18;12;Heavy rain, cooler;14;8;WSW;26;82%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;14;7;Occasional rain;11;4;SSW;13;69%;73%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;19;10;Sunshine, pleasant;20;12;SSW;11;68%;66%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunshine and warm;24;15;Cloudy and very warm;23;16;SSE;22;62%;66%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds;32;26;Partly sunny;33;26;ENE;17;71%;29%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;13;6;A shower or t-storm;12;4;W;16;72%;82%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;29;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;ESE;23;67%;25%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Colder with snow;1;-5;Mostly cloudy;0;-8;N;11;70%;7%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;23;21;A shower in the a.m.;26;21;NNE;16;69%;60%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;27;19;ESE;9;62%;29%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;6;-2;Colder;0;-7;N;20;68%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;10;3;Cooler;8;2;N;11;75%;60%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;5;2;Low clouds;8;3;SE;10;76%;75%;2

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;19;8;Mostly sunny, nice;18;10;ESE;14;26%;6%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;22;14;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;SSE;12;54%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;18;10;Thunderstorms;16;8;ESE;8;69%;74%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;Sunshine and mild;21;9;S;9;58%;0%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;WNW;32;62%;36%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;20;13;Sun, some clouds;23;14;ESE;10;65%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;21;10;Partly sunny;20;13;SSE;8;58%;27%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;7;-12;Much colder;-5;-20;NE;14;40%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;6;Rain and drizzle;9;2;ESE;6;69%;72%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;14;7;Partly sunny;12;3;ESE;13;50%;66%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;A t-storm around;33;20;ENE;7;51%;47%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;9;3;Rain to snow;5;-5;N;13;90%;82%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;4;Spotty showers;10;1;NNW;14;83%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler this morning;20;13;Mostly sunny;20;17;NNW;22;59%;1%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;36;19;Sunny and very warm;37;20;WSW;7;42%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, mild;14;4;Turning cloudy, mild;14;4;E;5;47%;68%;4

