Tom Brady scores win, beats Colbert in beer-chugging contest

NEW YORK (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may not like strawberries, but he has skills when it comes to chugging beer.

Appearing Monday on CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Brady promoted his book "The TB12 Method," in which he writes about diet and athletic performance. That includes abstaining from alcohol.

Brady told Colbert he rarely drinks beer. But acknowledged he was a "pretty good beer chugger back in the day." So the host challenged him.

Brady drained his glass within seconds, with Colbert finishing a distant last.

Colbert also got Brady to eat his first strawberry. Brady said he had never eaten the fruit because he hated the smell. Brady said it was "not that bad."