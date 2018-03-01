Taiwanese film ‘The Great Buddha+’ to be presented at annual film festival in NYC  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The five Golden Horse award-winning film "The Great Buddha+" from director Huang Hsin-yao has been selected to show on April 3-4 at the 2018 New Directors/New Films Festival in New York City.

The New Directors/New Films Festival is annual film festival held in New York City. It generally selects films from first-time directors to present their work at two locations, the Film Society of the Lincoln Center and The Museum of Modern Art.

For the 47th annual event, the festival is going to introduce New York audiences to the work of Taiwanese filmmaker Huang Hsin-yao, and other rising directors from around the world. Among 29 films total, "The Great Buddha+" is the only Taiwanese film to be selected to be presented at the festival this year.

Before Huang, Murmur of Youth by director Lin Cheng-sheng (林正盛) was selected to feature at the festival 10 years ago, reports CNA.

"The Great Buddha+" is Huang's first full-length film and has won a total of 11 awards, including awards from the 54th Golden Horse Awards, the 19th Taipei Film Awards and the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017.

Besides Taiwan, directors from Japan, China, and the Philippines will also present films at the movie festival, with "Our House","An Elephant Sitting Still", and "Nervous Translation," respectively.

Check out the full list of movies being presented at the 2018 New Directors/New Films Festival in New York City.



Check out the trailer for "The Great Buddha+."