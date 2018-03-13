No honeymoon: US relations, EU future challenge Merkel

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2013 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits smiling at the government bench after being reelected during a meeting of
BERLIN (AP) — A record 171 days after Germany's election, Angela Merkel is set to pledge for the fourth time to dedicate her efforts to Germans' well-being and "protect them from harm."
Merkel has 12 often-turbulent years as chancellor behind her. But fulfilling her oath of office may be even harder this time, with U.S. President Donald Trump declaring that "trade wars are good" and threatening German automakers, a fractious European Union seeking to shape its future and a potentially wobbly German governing coalition.
Parliament is due to re-elect Merkel Wednesday, nearly six months after Europe's biggest economy voted. The alliance of her conservative Union bloc with the center-left Social Democrats can't expect a honeymoon.