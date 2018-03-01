Convenience stores to pay out Taiwan receipt lottery winnings in goods

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Beginning next year, winners of the receipt lottery will be able to pick up their winnings in the form of products at convenience stores, reports said Tuesday.

At present, only about 1,000 post offices, most of which are closed on weekends and from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m., allow winners to pick up their prizes, but as convenience stores join in, there will be almost 13,000 locations available, though certain restrictions will apply.

The change in policy is contained in a report by Finance Minister Sheu Yu-jer (許虞哲) he will present to the Legislative Yuan Finance Committee on Wednesday, according to the Chinese-language Apple Daily.

However, the new scheme will still be subject to certain limits, the newspaper reported.

First of all, the four major convenience store chains and the Pxmart (全聯) and Simple Mart (美廉社) supermarkets will not hand over cash but only products to customers using an official app which can be used to check whether one has won anything.

Because of practical issues, the transactions will only be accepted between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., and only for prizes from NT$200 (US$6.8) to NT$1,000 (US$34), the Apple Daily wrote.

For prizes in cash or above NT$1,000 up to NT$10 million (US$341,500), winners will have to turn to a number of banks which are interested in joining the project. Reports mentioned the First Commercial Bank, the Chang Hwa Bank and some local farmers’ banks as potential candidates. According to the Central News Agency, post offices will no longer pay out receipt lottery winnings since the post's contract with the Ministry of Finance runs out at the end of this year.