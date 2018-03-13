Bali to shush social media for Day of Silence

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Bali's annual Day of Silence is so sacred that even reaching for a smartphone to send a tweet or upload a selfie to social media could cause offense. This year it will be nearly impossible to do that anyway.

The head of the Bali office of Indonesia's Ministry of Communications, Nyoman Sujaya, said Tuesday that all telecommunications companies have agreed to shut down the mobile internet for 24 hours during "Nyepi," which this year begins early Saturday morning.

The request for the shutdown was made earlier this month by religious and civilian leaders on the predominantly Hindu island.

On the day meant for reflection, Balinese stay home and stop using electricity. The airport and shops close. Beaches and streets are deserted except for patrols to make sure restrictions are observed.