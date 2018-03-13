Taiwan Railways Administration to issue NT$200 Taipei-Hualien train tickets for Tomb Sweeping Day holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Ticket sale for this year’s five-day Tomb Sweeping Day (清明節) holiday (April 4 – 8) will begin at 00:00 on March 20, according to a news release issued by Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on Tuesday.

TRA said its transportation measure for the five-day holiday covers a period of seven days (April 3 – 9), including the day before and the day after the holiday to better meet passenger needs. A total of 316 additional trains will be operated to cope with the heavy rush of passengers during the seven-day period, TRA said.

The good news is that TRA offers bargain sale prices on the 30 additional Shulin-Hualien reserved-seat express local trains (對號區間快車) operated on April 4 – 8, selling a Taipei-Yilan ticket only for NT$100 and a Taipei -Hualien for just NT$200, which is less than half of the Tze-Chiang Limited Express price.

The 30 additional Shulin-Hualien reserved-seat express local trains (對號區間快車) with discounted ticket prices operated on April 4 – 8