2018 Malaysian Enterprises Recruitment Fair in May seeks to attract Taiwanese grads

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Malaysian Enterprises Recruitment Fair, which will take place at Taipei University of Science and Technology on May 26-27, is expected to attract thousands of new graduates to participate, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

This will be the fourth year the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce in Taipei has held the job fair for companies and enterprises to recruit qualified talent in Taiwan, with the goal of attracting more job seekers to Southeast Asia.

Some of the Malaysian companies participating in the fair include Sime Darby Motors Company, Mahkota Medical Center, and Top Gloves – the world's largest manufacturer of gloves.

The job fair is not just limited to Malaysian students in Taiwan, but also welcomes Taiwanese graduates and talented foreigners who are seeking new career opportunities.

Check the official website (in Chinese) of the Job Fair for more information.