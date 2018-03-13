Michelin's first-ever Taipei guide begins distribution Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Before the eagerly-anticipated announcements of the first selection of the Michelin Guide Taipei, some restaurants have reportedly received the invitation to the press conference taking place in Mandarin Oriental on Wednesday, meaning they have been dubbed the starred restaurants among others in the Michelin’s first-ever Taipei Guide.

According to the China Times, chefs of Ya Ge at Mandarin Oriental, Golden Formosa Restaurant, Sushi RYU, and La Cocotte by Fabien Verge have all received the invitation to the announcement event.

The stars of each restaurant remained unknown and will be unveiled at Wednesday’s press conference by Michelin Guides' international director Michael Ellis.

The dining guide awards restaurants with one, two and three Michelin stars representing very good cooking, excellent cooking worth a detour and exceptional cuisine worth a journey, respectively. It has published guides for Bangkok, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau, and Tokyo.