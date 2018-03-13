|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|49
|17
|.742
|—
|x-Boston
|46
|21
|.687
|3½
|Philadelphia
|36
|29
|.554
|12½
|New York
|24
|43
|.358
|25½
|Brooklyn
|21
|46
|.313
|28½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Miami
|36
|32
|.529
|2½
|Charlotte
|29
|38
|.433
|9
|Orlando
|20
|47
|.299
|18
|Atlanta
|20
|47
|.299
|18
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|39
|28
|.582
|—
|Cleveland
|38
|28
|.576
|½
|Milwaukee
|36
|31
|.537
|3
|Detroit
|30
|36
|.455
|8½
|Chicago
|23
|43
|.348
|15½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|53
|14
|.791
|—
|New Orleans
|38
|28
|.576
|14½
|San Antonio
|37
|30
|.552
|16
|Dallas
|21
|46
|.313
|32
|Memphis
|18
|49
|.269
|35
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Oklahoma City
|40
|29
|.580
|2
|Minnesota
|39
|29
|.574
|2½
|Denver
|37
|30
|.552
|4
|Utah
|37
|30
|.552
|4
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|51
|16
|.761
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|29
|.554
|14
|L.A. Lakers
|30
|36
|.455
|20½
|Sacramento
|21
|47
|.309
|30½
|Phoenix
|19
|49
|.279
|32½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Sunday's Games
Toronto 132, New York 106
Chicago 129, Atlanta 122
Minnesota 109, Golden State 103
Utah 116, New Orleans 99
Denver 130, Sacramento 104
Houston 105, Dallas 82
Indiana 99, Boston 97
Philadelphia 120, Brooklyn 97
L.A. Lakers 127, Cleveland 113
|Monday's Games
Houston 109, San Antonio 93
Milwaukee 121, Memphis 103
Oklahoma City 106, Sacramento 101
Portland 115, Miami 99
|Tuesday's Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.