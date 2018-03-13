  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/13 12:52
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 49 17 .742
x-Boston 46 21 .687
Philadelphia 36 29 .554 12½
New York 24 43 .358 25½
Brooklyn 21 46 .313 28½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 38 29 .567
Miami 36 32 .529
Charlotte 29 38 .433 9
Orlando 20 47 .299 18
Atlanta 20 47 .299 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 39 28 .582
Cleveland 38 28 .576 ½
Milwaukee 36 31 .537 3
Detroit 30 36 .455
Chicago 23 43 .348 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 53 14 .791
New Orleans 38 28 .576 14½
San Antonio 37 30 .552 16
Dallas 21 46 .313 32
Memphis 18 49 .269 35
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 41 26 .612
Oklahoma City 40 29 .580 2
Minnesota 39 29 .574
Denver 37 30 .552 4
Utah 37 30 .552 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 51 16 .761
L.A. Clippers 36 29 .554 14
L.A. Lakers 30 36 .455 20½
Sacramento 21 47 .309 30½
Phoenix 19 49 .279 32½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday's Games

Toronto 132, New York 106

Chicago 129, Atlanta 122

Minnesota 109, Golden State 103

Utah 116, New Orleans 99

Denver 130, Sacramento 104

Houston 105, Dallas 82

Indiana 99, Boston 97

Philadelphia 120, Brooklyn 97

L.A. Lakers 127, Cleveland 113

Monday's Games

Houston 109, San Antonio 93

Milwaukee 121, Memphis 103

Oklahoma City 106, Sacramento 101

Portland 115, Miami 99

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.