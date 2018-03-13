  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/13 12:51
Washington 000 010 031—5 10 0
Detroit 001 002 001—4 9 1

Jackson, Gott (4), Romero (6), Grace (7), Adams (8), Harper (9), and Severino, Solano; Boyd, Carpenter (4), Montgomery (7), Burgos (8), Reininger (8), Russell (9), Schreiber (9), and Hicks, Greiner. W_Grace 1-0. L_Reininger 0-1. Sv_Harper. HRs_Gerber.

___

Baltimore 000 510 020—8 8 1
Pittsburgh 100 002 200—5 13 2

Bundy, Brach (6), Wright Jr. (7), and Susac; McRae, Neverauskas (4), Garcia (5), Crick (6), Smoker (7), Milbrath (8), Anderson (8), Santana (9), and Cervelli. W_Bundy 1-1. L_Neverauskas 0-1. Sv_Wright Jr.. HRs_Schoop.

___

Boston 110 210 010—6 16 2
Toronto 201 010 000—4 11 1

Velazquez, Elias (4), Walden (5), Haley (7), and Vazquez, Hernandez; Happ, Alburquerque (5), Clippard (6), Osuna (7), Loup (8), Tepera (9), and Jansen. W_Velazquez 2-0. L_Happ 1-1. Sv_Haley. HRs_Leon (2), Swihart; Diaz.

___

San Diego 000 000 000—0 2 1
Kansas City (ss) 013 000 00x—4 5 0

Mitchell, Ross (5), and Ellis, Lopez; Junis, Sparkman (5), Boyer (6), Blewett (8), Fillmyer (9), and Perez, Gallagher. W_Junis 1-0. L_Mitchell 0-1. HRs_Perez.

___

Texas (ss) 100 010 000—2 7 0
Cleveland 310 000 00x—4 8 1

Blackburn, Leclerc (1), Delabar (3), Martin (5), Bibens-Dirkx (6), and Centeno, Ohlman; Bauer, Goody (6), Fife (7), Beliveau (8), Ramirez (9), and Gomes, Perez. W_Bauer 2-1. L_Blackburn 1-3. Sv_Ramirez. HRs_Marte; Zimmer.

___

Milwaukee 000 014 101—7 9 1
Los Angeles Dodgers 300 001 011—6 9 1

Guerra, Drake (5), Hoover (7), Williams (8), Barnes (9), and Pina, Bethancourt; Kershaw, Liberatore (4), Culver (5), Jankowski (6), Cingrani (7), DeFratus (8), and Barnes, Smith. W_Drake 1-0. L_Culver 0-1. Sv_Barnes. HRs_Hiura, Bethancourt, Choi.

___

San Francisco 000 050 010—6 5 0
Oakland 010 004 000—5 7 1

Stratton, Valdez (5), Dyson (6), Gomez (6), Gregorio (8), Parra (9), and Hundley, Brown; Cotton, Buchter (5), Hendriks (5), Casilla (6), Gossett (7), and Phegley, Garneau. W_Gomez 2-0. L_Gossett 0-1. Sv_Parra. HRs_Duggar; Barreto, Piscotty.

___

Cincinnati 002 000 100—3 7 0
Los Angeles Angels 202 000 00x—4 9 0

Bailey, Garrett (5), Reed (7), and Mesoraco, Cruz; Richards, Lamb (4), Wood (7), Johnson (8), Krol (9), and Rivera, Perez. W_Richards 1-0. L_Bailey 0-1. Sv_Krol. HRs_Kinsler.

___

Colorado 000 301 000—4 9 0
Arizona 000 110 000—2 7 0

Bettis, Senzatela (6), and Murphy, Wolters; Medlen, Bastardo (3), Chafin (4), Pill (4), Salas (5), Boxberger (6), Feliz (7), Blazek (8), Krehbiel (9), and Murphy, Thole. W_Bettis 1-0. L_Chafin 0-2. Sv_Senzatela.

___

Philadelphia 000 000 030—3 2 0
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 9 0

Eflin, Milner (12), Garcia (13), Curtis (13), Rios (11), Beato (10), and Alfaro, Moore; Newcomb, Sims (5), Vizcaino (8), Winkler (9), and Flowers, Stewart. W_Rios 1-0. L_Vizcaino 0-1. Sv_Beato. HRs_Walding.

___

Minnesota 020 000 000—2 6 1
New York Yankees 000 100 000—1 8 1

Hughes, Pressly (5), Mejia (6), Kinley (8), Moya (9), and Wilson, Astudillo; Tanaka, Betances (5), Shreve (5), German (6), Kahnle (9), and Romine. W_Hughes 1-0. L_Tanaka 0-1. Sv_Moya. HRs_Wilson; Austin.

___

Texas (ss) 220 100 000—5 13 0
Kansas City (ss) 000 000 100—1 3 2

Chavez, Diekman (4), Claudio (5), Pelham (6), Hurlbut (6), Mendez (8), and Chirinos, Casali; Smith, Oaks (3), Stout (4), Almonte (5), Barlow (7), Machado (9), and Butera, Viloria. W_Chavez 1-0. L_Smith 1-1. HRs_Schwindel.

___

Chicago White Sox 200 100 001—4 9 0
Seattle 000 110 000—2 5 0

Cease, Bummer (4), Infante (5), Cedeno (6), Farquhar (7), Clarkin (8), and Collins, Zavala; Gonzales, Nicasio (2), Rzepczynski (4), Cook (5), Vincent (6), Diaz (7), Bonnell (8), and Marjama, Gosewisch. W_Cease 2-0. L_Gonzales 0-1. Sv_Clarkin. HRs_Engel (2), Collins.

