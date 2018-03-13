All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 69 48 17 4 100 253 191 25-6-2 23-11-2 15-5-2 Boston 67 43 16 8 94 226 172 25-7-4 18-9-4 14-4-2 Toronto 69 40 22 7 87 228 197 23-8-2 17-14-5 11-6-3 Washington 69 39 23 7 85 209 202 24-9-2 15-14-5 11-6-3 Pittsburgh 70 40 26 4 84 229 211 26-8-1 14-18-3 15-6-0 Philadelphia 70 35 24 11 81 205 205 17-12-6 18-12-5 9-6-5 Columbus 70 37 28 5 79 193 195 23-11-2 14-17-3 12-10-3 New Jersey 69 35 26 8 78 204 208 18-14-3 17-12-5 12-9-1 Florida 66 34 25 7 75 202 207 21-9-3 13-16-4 11-5-2 Carolina 69 30 28 11 71 184 212 16-12-6 14-16-5 8-9-5 N.Y. Islanders 69 30 29 10 70 222 245 16-12-4 14-17-6 10-9-2 N.Y. Rangers 70 31 32 7 69 201 224 19-13-4 12-19-3 8-8-3 Detroit 68 26 31 11 63 177 206 13-14-8 13-17-3 6-13-4 Montreal 69 25 32 12 62 175 219 16-10-8 9-22-4 10-7-5 Ottawa 67 23 33 11 57 181 233 14-14-6 9-19-5 6-11-4 Buffalo 69 22 35 12 56 165 224 10-19-5 12-16-7 10-7-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 68 44 14 10 98 222 173 24-7-4 20-7-6 15-4-2 Vegas 69 45 19 5 95 235 187 24-7-2 21-12-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 69 41 18 10 92 229 182 24-7-2 17-11-8 11-7-2 Minnesota 69 39 23 7 85 216 198 24-5-6 15-18-1 11-10-0 Dallas 69 38 25 6 82 198 180 24-10-3 14-15-3 11-12-0 San Jose 68 36 23 9 81 198 186 20-11-3 16-12-6 16-4-3 Colorado 68 36 24 8 80 215 202 24-8-2 12-16-6 8-9-3 Anaheim 69 34 23 12 80 193 189 19-9-5 15-14-7 10-6-7 Los Angeles 68 37 26 5 79 197 173 17-13-3 20-13-2 10-10-3 Calgary 70 34 26 10 78 197 206 14-16-4 20-10-6 9-7-3 St. Louis 68 36 27 5 77 187 180 20-14-0 16-13-5 9-9-3 Chicago 70 30 32 8 68 199 207 17-15-3 13-17-5 7-9-2 Edmonton 68 30 34 4 64 193 221 16-17-2 14-17-2 13-8-0 Vancouver 69 25 35 9 59 183 225 12-17-6 13-18-3 6-13-1 Arizona 68 22 35 11 55 163 219 13-18-4 9-17-7 6-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Chicago 3, Boston 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Calgary 2

Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 1

Arizona 1, Vancouver 0

Monday's Games

Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Columbus 5, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 3

Ottawa at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.