|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|69
|48
|17
|4
|100
|253
|191
|Boston
|67
|43
|16
|8
|94
|226
|172
|Toronto
|69
|40
|22
|7
|87
|228
|197
|Pittsburgh
|70
|40
|26
|4
|84
|229
|211
|Washington
|68
|38
|23
|7
|83
|206
|200
|Philadelphia
|70
|35
|24
|11
|81
|205
|205
|Columbus
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|193
|195
|New Jersey
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|204
|208
|Florida
|66
|34
|25
|7
|75
|202
|207
|Carolina
|68
|30
|27
|11
|71
|181
|206
|N.Y. Islanders
|69
|30
|29
|10
|70
|222
|245
|N.Y. Rangers
|69
|30
|32
|7
|67
|195
|221
|Detroit
|68
|26
|31
|11
|63
|177
|206
|Montreal
|69
|25
|32
|12
|62
|175
|219
|Ottawa
|67
|23
|33
|11
|57
|181
|233
|Buffalo
|69
|22
|35
|12
|56
|165
|224
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|68
|44
|14
|10
|98
|222
|173
|Vegas
|69
|45
|19
|5
|95
|235
|187
|Winnipeg
|68
|41
|18
|9
|91
|227
|179
|Minnesota
|69
|39
|23
|7
|85
|216
|198
|Dallas
|69
|38
|25
|6
|82
|198
|180
|San Jose
|68
|36
|23
|9
|81
|198
|186
|Colorado
|68
|36
|24
|8
|80
|215
|202
|Anaheim
|69
|34
|23
|12
|80
|193
|189
|Los Angeles
|68
|37
|26
|5
|79
|197
|173
|Calgary
|70
|34
|26
|10
|78
|197
|206
|St. Louis
|68
|36
|27
|5
|77
|187
|180
|Chicago
|70
|30
|32
|8
|68
|199
|207
|Edmonton
|68
|30
|34
|4
|64
|193
|221
|Vancouver
|69
|25
|35
|9
|59
|183
|225
|Arizona
|68
|22
|35
|11
|55
|163
|219
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago 3, Boston 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Calgary 2
Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 1
Arizona 1, Vancouver 0
|Monday's Games
Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2
Columbus 5, Montreal 2
Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.