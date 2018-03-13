  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/13 09:40
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 69 48 17 4 100 253 191
Boston 67 43 16 8 94 226 172
Toronto 69 40 22 7 87 228 197
Pittsburgh 70 40 26 4 84 229 211
Washington 68 38 23 7 83 206 200
Philadelphia 70 35 24 11 81 205 205
Columbus 70 37 28 5 79 193 195
New Jersey 69 35 26 8 78 204 208
Florida 66 34 25 7 75 202 207
Carolina 68 30 27 11 71 181 206
N.Y. Islanders 69 30 29 10 70 222 245
N.Y. Rangers 69 30 32 7 67 195 221
Detroit 68 26 31 11 63 177 206
Montreal 69 25 32 12 62 175 219
Ottawa 67 23 33 11 57 181 233
Buffalo 69 22 35 12 56 165 224
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 68 44 14 10 98 222 173
Vegas 69 45 19 5 95 235 187
Winnipeg 68 41 18 9 91 227 179
Minnesota 69 39 23 7 85 216 198
Dallas 69 38 25 6 82 198 180
San Jose 68 36 23 9 81 198 186
Colorado 68 36 24 8 80 215 202
Anaheim 69 34 23 12 80 193 189
Los Angeles 68 37 26 5 79 197 173
Calgary 70 34 26 10 78 197 206
St. Louis 68 36 27 5 77 187 180
Chicago 70 30 32 8 68 199 207
Edmonton 68 30 34 4 64 193 221
Vancouver 69 25 35 9 59 183 225
Arizona 68 22 35 11 55 163 219

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Chicago 3, Boston 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Calgary 2

Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 1

Arizona 1, Vancouver 0

Monday's Games

Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2

Columbus 5, Montreal 2

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.