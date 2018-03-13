All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 69 48 17 4 100 253 191 Boston 67 43 16 8 94 226 172 Toronto 69 40 22 7 87 228 197 Pittsburgh 70 40 26 4 84 229 211 Washington 68 38 23 7 83 206 200 Philadelphia 70 35 24 11 81 205 205 Columbus 70 37 28 5 79 193 195 New Jersey 69 35 26 8 78 204 208 Florida 66 34 25 7 75 202 207 Carolina 69 30 28 11 71 184 212 N.Y. Islanders 69 30 29 10 70 222 245 N.Y. Rangers 70 31 32 7 69 201 224 Detroit 68 26 31 11 63 177 206 Montreal 69 25 32 12 62 175 219 Ottawa 67 23 33 11 57 181 233 Buffalo 69 22 35 12 56 165 224 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 68 44 14 10 98 222 173 Vegas 69 45 19 5 95 235 187 Winnipeg 68 41 18 9 91 227 179 Minnesota 69 39 23 7 85 216 198 Dallas 69 38 25 6 82 198 180 San Jose 68 36 23 9 81 198 186 Colorado 68 36 24 8 80 215 202 Anaheim 69 34 23 12 80 193 189 Los Angeles 68 37 26 5 79 197 173 Calgary 70 34 26 10 78 197 206 St. Louis 68 36 27 5 77 187 180 Chicago 70 30 32 8 68 199 207 Edmonton 68 30 34 4 64 193 221 Vancouver 69 25 35 9 59 183 225 Arizona 68 22 35 11 55 163 219

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Chicago 3, Boston 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Calgary 2

Pittsburgh 3, Dallas 1

Arizona 1, Vancouver 0

Monday's Games

Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2

Columbus 5, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 3

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.