BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/03/13 08:46
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Argentinos Jrs 2, Boca Juniors 0

Friday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 1, Arsenal 0

Gimnasia 0, Banfield 2

Saturday's Matches

Talleres 3, Atletico Tucuman 1

CA Chacarita Juniors 1, Racing Club 1

Olimpo 0, Colon 3

Boca Juniors 2, Tigre 1

Sunday's Matches

Patronato Parana 0, River Plate 1

Lanus 0, Estudiantes 0

Huracan 1, San Lorenzo 1

Velez Sarsfield 2, Rosario Central 2

Monday's Matches

Independiente 2, Argentinos Jrs 1

Defensa y Justicia 1, Belgrano 1

Santa Fe 3, Temperley 0