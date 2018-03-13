BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Argentinos Jrs 2, Boca Juniors 0
|Friday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 1, Arsenal 0
Gimnasia 0, Banfield 2
|Saturday's Matches
Talleres 3, Atletico Tucuman 1
CA Chacarita Juniors 1, Racing Club 1
Olimpo 0, Colon 3
Boca Juniors 2, Tigre 1
|Sunday's Matches
Patronato Parana 0, River Plate 1
Lanus 0, Estudiantes 0
Huracan 1, San Lorenzo 1
Velez Sarsfield 2, Rosario Central 2
|Monday's Matches
Independiente 2, Argentinos Jrs 1
Defensa y Justicia 1, Belgrano 1
Santa Fe 3, Temperley 0