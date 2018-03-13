  1. Home
BNP Paribas Open Results

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/13 07:40
Monday
The Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, California
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Third Round

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Adrian Mannarino (20), France, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Filip Krajinovic (25), Serbia, 6-2, 6-1.

Women
Third Round

Caroline Wozniacki (2), Denmark, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Doubles
Men
Second Round

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Marc Lopez, Spain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (6), Romania, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

John Isner and Jack Sock, United States, def. Roberto Bautista Agut and David Ferrer, Spain, walkover.

Women
Second Round

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (2), Taiwan, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.