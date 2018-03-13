BNP Paribas Open Results

|Monday
|The Indian Wells Tennis Garden
|Indian Wells, California
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|Third Round
Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Adrian Mannarino (20), France, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.
Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Filip Krajinovic (25), Serbia, 6-2, 6-1.
|Women
|Third Round
Caroline Wozniacki (2), Denmark, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
|Doubles
|Men
|Second Round
Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Marc Lopez, Spain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (6), Romania, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
John Isner and Jack Sock, United States, def. Roberto Bautista Agut and David Ferrer, Spain, walkover.
|Women
|Second Round
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (2), Taiwan, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.