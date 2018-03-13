Monday's Major League Linescore

|Washington
|000
|010
|031—5
|10
|0
|Detroit
|001
|002
|001—4
|9
|1
Jackson, Gott (4), Romero (6), Grace (7), Adams (8), Harper (9), and Severino, Solano; Boyd, Carpenter (4), Montgomery (7), Burgos (8), Reininger (8), Russell (9), Schreiber (9), and Hicks, Greiner. W_Grace 1-0. L_Reininger 0-1. Sv_Harper. HRs_Gerber.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|510
|020—8
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|100
|002
|200—5
|13
|2
Bundy, Brach (6), Wright Jr. (7), and Susac; McRae, Neverauskas (4), Garcia (5), Crick (6), Smoker (7), Milbrath (8), Anderson (8), Santana (9), and Cervelli. W_Bundy 1-1. L_Neverauskas 0-1. Sv_Wright Jr.. HRs_Schoop.
___
|Boston
|110
|210
|010—6
|16
|2
|Toronto
|201
|010
|000—4
|11
|1
Velazquez, Elias (4), Walden (5), Haley (7), and Vazquez, Hernandez; Happ, Alburquerque (5), Clippard (6), Osuna (7), Loup (8), Tepera (9), and Jansen. W_Velazquez 2-0. L_Happ 1-1. Sv_Haley. HRs_Leon (2), Swihart; Diaz.
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Kansas City (ss)
|013
|000
|00x—4
|5
|0
Mitchell, Ross (5), and Ellis, Lopez; Junis, Sparkman (5), Boyer (6), Blewett (8), Fillmyer (9), and Perez, Gallagher. W_Junis 1-0. L_Mitchell 0-1. HRs_Perez.
___
|Texas (ss)
|100
|010
|000—2
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|310
|000
|00x—4
|8
|1
Blackburn, Leclerc (1), Delabar (3), Martin (5), Bibens-Dirkx (6), and Centeno, Ohlman; Bauer, Goody (6), Fife (7), Beliveau (8), Ramirez (9), and Gomes, Perez. W_Bauer 2-1. L_Blackburn 1-3. Sv_Ramirez. HRs_Marte; Zimmer.
___
|San Francisco
|000
|050
|010—6
|5
|0
|Oakland
|010
|004
|000—5
|7
|1
Stratton, Valdez (5), Dyson (6), Gomez (6), Gregorio (8), Parra (9), and Hundley, Brown; Cotton, Buchter (5), Hendriks (5), Casilla (6), Gossett (7), and Phegley, Garneau. W_Gomez 2-0. L_Gossett 0-1. Sv_Parra. HRs_Duggar; Barreto, Piscotty.
___
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|100—3
|7
|0
|Los Angeles Angels
|202
|000
|00x—4
|9
|0
Bailey, Garrett (5), Reed (7), and Mesoraco, Cruz; Richards, Lamb (4), Wood (7), Johnson (8), Krol (9), and Rivera, Perez. W_Richards 1-0. L_Bailey 0-1. Sv_Krol. HRs_Kinsler.
___
|Colorado
|000
|301
|000—4
|9
|0
|Arizona
|000
|110
|000—2
|7
|0
Bettis, Senzatela (6), and Murphy, Wolters; Medlen, Bastardo (3), Chafin (4), Pill (4), Salas (5), Boxberger (6), Feliz (7), Blazek (8), Krehbiel (9), and Murphy, Thole. W_Bettis 1-0. L_Chafin 0-2. Sv_Senzatela.
___