Settlement possible in Alabama execution-useable vein case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers say a settlement is possible in the case of an Alabama inmate whose lethal injection was halted last month when the execution team could not find a useable vein.

Lawyers for the state and inmate Doyle Hamm wrote that they were in "serious settlement discussions." The filing did not elaborate so it's unclear what the settlement may entail.

Hamm's attorney is seeking to block Alabama from attempting to execute him again.

Hamm had been scheduled to be executed Feb. 22 for the 1987 slaying of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham. The state called off the execution because of problems getting the intravenous line connected. Hamm's lawyer says he had damaged veins because of lymphoma, hepatitis and past drug use.