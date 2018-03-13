Water park duct collapse injures 5 in Ohio

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Part of a ventilation shaft has fallen into the pool area of an Ohio water park, injuring five people.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office described the injuries as minor after a large piece of the air conditioning duct, roughly 3 feet (1 meter) in diameter, fell on Monday into the wave pool and an adjacent pool for children at Kalahari Waterpark Resort in Sandusky.

Authorities say two people were treated and released from a hospital, while the other three refused treatment.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says the water park will remain closed until local and state officials finish their inspections.

Kalahari says it's working closely with its internal teams and authorities to determine exactly what happened.

This story has been corrected to show the first name of the Erie County sheriff is Paul, not Eric.