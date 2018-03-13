  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

Associated Press
2018/03/13
English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Man United 2, Liverpool 1

West Brom 1, Leicester 4

West Ham 0, Burnley 3

Huddersfield 0, Swansea 0

Everton 2, Brighton 0

Newcastle 3, Southampton 0

Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 1

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal 3, Watford 0

Bournemouth 1, Tottenham 4

Monday's Match

Stoke 0, Man City 2

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Hull 1, Millwall 2

Cardiff 2, Barnsley 1

Fulham 3, Sheffield United 0

QPR 1, Derby 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Ipswich 2

Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 1

Burton Albion 0, Brentford 2

Norwich 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Sunderland 0, Aston Villa 3

Preston 2, Bristol City 1

Reading 1, Bolton 1

Wednesday's Match

Leeds 0, Wolverhampton 3

Saturday's Matches

Preston 1, Fulham 2

Hull 4, Norwich 3

Middlesbrough 3, Barnsley 1

Reading 2, Leeds 2

QPR 1, Sunderland 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton 1

Cardiff 3, Birmingham 2

Millwall 1, Brentford 0

Ipswich 0, Sheffield United 0

Burton Albion 0, Bristol City 0

Aston Villa 4, Wolverhampton 1

Sunday's Match

Nottingham Forest 0, Derby 0

England League One
Tuesday's Match

Walsall 0, Rochdale 3

Saturday's Matches

Peterborough 4, Charlton 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Northampton 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Plymouth 1

Rotherham 0, Rochdale 1

Portsmouth 1, Gillingham 3

Southend 0, Doncaster 0

Blackburn 3, Blackpool 0

Bury 2, Oldham 2

Bradford vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Shrewsbury 2, Walsall 0

Wigan 3, Scunthorpe 3

AFC Wimbledon 2, Oxford United 1

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Cheltenham 1, Notts County 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Morecambe 0

Mansfield Town 1, Lincoln City 1

Newport County 3, Forest Green Rovers 3

Saturday's Matches

Crawley Town 1, Morecambe 1

Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 1

Chesterfield 1, Lincoln City 3

Luton Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Yeovil 0, Newport County 2

Forest Green Rovers 1, Notts County 2

Mansfield Town 1, Colchester 1

Swindon 0, Cheltenham 3

Exeter 1, Carlisle 1

Coventry 1, Barnet 0

Wycombe 1, Cambridge United 1

Stevenage 2, Crewe 2