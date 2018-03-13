Betis defeats Alaves 3-1, moves closer to Europa League spot

MADRID (AP) — Lorenzo "Loren" Moron scored in each half as Real Betis defeated Alaves 3-1 in the Spanish league on Monday, moving closer to a Europa League spot next season.

Betis jumped to eighth place, three points behind Girona, the first team securing a berth in next season's second-tiered European competition.

Teams in fifth and sixth places automatically qualify for the Europa League, while the seventh-place club goes through a qualifying round.

Loren, recently promoted to Betis' first team, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Javi Garcia added to the lead just before halftime, and the hosts got on the board through Ruben Sobrino in the second half. Loren scored his second in the 78th.

Loren has five goals in only six appearances for Betis this season.

Alaves, which stayed 16th in the 20-team standings, had won four in a row at home, and it hadn't lost at Mendizorroza Stadium in 10 matches in all competitions.

Barcelona has an eight-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid with 10 rounds remaining.

