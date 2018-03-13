New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|118.15
|Down
|.70
|May
|121.70
|Down
|.70
|May
|120.00
|120.10
|118.90
|119.45
|Down
|.70
|Jul
|122.20
|122.30
|121.20
|121.70
|Down
|.70
|Sep
|124.70
|124.70
|123.45
|123.90
|Down
|.70
|Dec
|127.85
|127.85
|126.90
|127.30
|Down
|.65
|Mar
|131.20
|131.20
|130.40
|130.80
|Down
|.60
|May
|133.40
|133.40
|132.60
|133.05
|Down
|.55
|Jul
|135.35
|135.35
|134.70
|135.00
|Down
|.50
|Sep
|136.45
|136.90
|136.40
|136.70
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|139.00
|139.45
|138.95
|139.25
|Down
|.40
|Mar
|141.80
|Down
|.35
|May
|143.50
|Down
|.35
|Jul
|145.20
|Down
|.35
|Sep
|146.80
|Down
|.35
|Dec
|149.20
|Down
|.35