BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/03/13 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 118.15 Down .70
May 121.70 Down .70
May 120.00 120.10 118.90 119.45 Down .70
Jul 122.20 122.30 121.20 121.70 Down .70
Sep 124.70 124.70 123.45 123.90 Down .70
Dec 127.85 127.85 126.90 127.30 Down .65
Mar 131.20 131.20 130.40 130.80 Down .60
May 133.40 133.40 132.60 133.05 Down .55
Jul 135.35 135.35 134.70 135.00 Down .50
Sep 136.45 136.90 136.40 136.70 Down .45
Dec 139.00 139.45 138.95 139.25 Down .40
Mar 141.80 Down .35
May 143.50 Down .35
Jul 145.20 Down .35
Sep 146.80 Down .35
Dec 149.20 Down .35