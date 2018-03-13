BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2573 2579 2565 2565 Up 87 May 2569 Up 77 May 2472 2569 2453 2546 Up 81 Jul 2492 2592 2479 2569 Up 77 Sep 2512 2600 2492 2580 Up 73 Dec 2500 2585 2487 2571 Up 71 Mar 2482 2565 2471 2550 Up 68 May 2497 2572 2477 2556 Up 69 Jul 2488 2579 2488 2568 Up 69 Sep 2499 2580 2499 2579 Up 68 Dec 2569 2597 2567 2595 Up 68