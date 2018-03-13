  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/03/13 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2573 2579 2565 2565 Up 87
May 2569 Up 77
May 2472 2569 2453 2546 Up 81
Jul 2492 2592 2479 2569 Up 77
Sep 2512 2600 2492 2580 Up 73
Dec 2500 2585 2487 2571 Up 71
Mar 2482 2565 2471 2550 Up 68
May 2497 2572 2477 2556 Up 69
Jul 2488 2579 2488 2568 Up 69
Sep 2499 2580 2499 2579 Up 68
Dec 2569 2597 2567 2595 Up 68