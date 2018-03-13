BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2573
|2579
|2565
|2565
|Up
|87
|May
|2569
|Up
|77
|May
|2472
|2569
|2453
|2546
|Up
|81
|Jul
|2492
|2592
|2479
|2569
|Up
|77
|Sep
|2512
|2600
|2492
|2580
|Up
|73
|Dec
|2500
|2585
|2487
|2571
|Up
|71
|Mar
|2482
|2565
|2471
|2550
|Up
|68
|May
|2497
|2572
|2477
|2556
|Up
|69
|Jul
|2488
|2579
|2488
|2568
|Up
|69
|Sep
|2499
|2580
|2499
|2579
|Up
|68
|Dec
|2569
|2597
|2567
|2595
|Up
|68