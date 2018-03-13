  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/03/13 03:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Mar 312.35 312.50 309.20 310.40 Down 1.20
Apr 313.15 313.35 310.10 311.30 Down 1.20
May 314.70 315.55 310.95 312.40 Down 1.20
Jun 313.70 314.35 312.20 313.30 Down 1.25
Jul 316.35 317.45 313.00 314.30 Down 1.20
Aug 315.00 315.95 315.00 315.30 Down 1.15
Sep 319.00 319.00 314.70 316.10 Down 1.20
Oct 316.20 316.95 316.20 316.95 Down 1.25
Nov 316.90 317.75 316.90 317.70 Down 1.20
Dec 319.25 319.30 316.70 318.05 Down 1.20
Jan 318.80 Down 1.20
Feb 319.35 Down 1.15
Mar 318.50 319.80 318.40 319.80 Down 1.15
Apr 320.40 Down 1.15
May 320.85 Down 1.15
Jun 321.45 Down 1.15
Jul 321.80 Down 1.20
Aug 322.25 Down 1.20
Sep 322.65 Down 1.20
Oct 323.00 Down 1.20
Nov 323.20 Down 1.20
Dec 323.60 Down 1.20
Jan 323.75 Down 1.20
Feb 323.85 Down 1.20
Mar 324.05 Down 1.20
May 324.10 Down 1.20
Jul 324.15 Down 1.20
Sep 324.20 Down 1.20
Dec 324.25 Down 1.20
Mar 324.30 Down 1.20
May 324.35 Down 1.20
Jul 324.40 Down 1.20
Sep 324.45 Down 1.20
Dec 324.50 Down 1.20
Mar 324.55 Down 1.20
May 324.60 Down 1.20
Jul 324.65 Down 1.20
Sep 324.70 Down 1.20
Dec 324.75 Down 1.20