New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|312.35
|312.50
|309.20
|310.40 Down 1.20
|Apr
|313.15
|313.35
|310.10
|311.30 Down 1.20
|May
|314.70
|315.55
|310.95
|312.40 Down 1.20
|Jun
|313.70
|314.35
|312.20
|313.30 Down 1.25
|Jul
|316.35
|317.45
|313.00
|314.30 Down 1.20
|Aug
|315.00
|315.95
|315.00
|315.30 Down 1.15
|Sep
|319.00
|319.00
|314.70
|316.10 Down 1.20
|Oct
|316.20
|316.95
|316.20
|316.95 Down 1.25
|Nov
|316.90
|317.75
|316.90
|317.70 Down 1.20
|Dec
|319.25
|319.30
|316.70
|318.05 Down 1.20
|Jan
|318.80 Down 1.20
|Feb
|319.35 Down 1.15
|Mar
|318.50
|319.80
|318.40
|319.80 Down 1.15
|Apr
|320.40 Down 1.15
|May
|320.85 Down 1.15
|Jun
|321.45 Down 1.15
|Jul
|321.80 Down 1.20
|Aug
|322.25 Down 1.20
|Sep
|322.65 Down 1.20
|Oct
|323.00 Down 1.20
|Nov
|323.20 Down 1.20
|Dec
|323.60 Down 1.20
|Jan
|323.75 Down 1.20
|Feb
|323.85 Down 1.20
|Mar
|324.05 Down 1.20
|May
|324.10 Down 1.20
|Jul
|324.15 Down 1.20
|Sep
|324.20 Down 1.20
|Dec
|324.25 Down 1.20
|Mar
|324.30 Down 1.20
|May
|324.35 Down 1.20
|Jul
|324.40 Down 1.20
|Sep
|324.45 Down 1.20
|Dec
|324.50 Down 1.20
|Mar
|324.55 Down 1.20
|May
|324.60 Down 1.20
|Jul
|324.65 Down 1.20
|Sep
|324.70 Down 1.20
|Dec
|324.75 Down 1.20