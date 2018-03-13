House Democrat seeks data on Trump firm donation to Treasury

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior House Democrat is asking the Trump Organization and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) to provide more information on a $151,470 donation the Trump family firm turned over in February to the government. President Donald Trump pledged last year to donate profits from foreign government patronage at his company's properties.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, asked a Trump Organization lawyer Monday by letter to provide documents showing the company's foreign government payments and how it calculated its donation. The firm has not provided details behind the donation.

Cummings also asked Mnuchin to turn over any documents the company provided to Treasury about the donation.

Both Trump Organization and Treasury officials were not immediately available to comment on Cummings' letters.