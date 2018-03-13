AP Photos: Modesty defining feature of 5 years with pope

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017 file photo, Pope Francis is served gnocchetti during a lunch with several hundred poor people, at the Vatican on World Da
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis arrives in his car for a visit to Our Lady Queen of Angels School in the Harlem neighborhood of
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis shakes hands with a Vatican Swiss guard as he leaves after a morning session of the Synod of bis
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis, left, talks to Cardinal Tarciso Bertone as they sit on a bus at the end of a week of Lenten spi
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis carries his coat and documents as he leaves after a morning session of the last day of the Synod
FILE - In this March 17, 2013 file photo, Pope Francis, center left, waves to faithful by making an impromptu appearance to the public from a side gat
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2015, file photo, Pope Francis waves from inside a Fiat 500 as he departs Andrews Air Force Base in Md. One of the two Fiats
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis tries on a pair of spectacles in an eyeglass store in via del Babuino, in central Rome. When Car
FILE - In this May 12, 2017 file photo, Pope Francis holds his bag and waves as he embarks his flight to Monte Real, Portugal, from Rome's Internation
VATICAN CITY (AP) — When he appeared five years ago on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in a white cassock and greeted the crowd with a casual "buonasera" — good evening in Italian — it was apparent that Pope Francis' style would be different than that of his predecessors.
The Argentine Jesuit has made humility a hallmark of his pontificate.
He adopted his name after St. Francis of Assisi, Italy's patron saint, who chose to live in poverty. Breaking with tradition, he decided to live in a two-room apartment inside the Vatican Hotel, where he often microwaves his meals, rather than the luxurious papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace.
Francis' down-to-earth style resonates with many Catholics, though his desire to be close to the people sometimes makes his bodyguards nervous.