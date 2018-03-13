AP Photos: Modesty defining feature of 5 years with pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — When he appeared five years ago on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in a white cassock and greeted the crowd with a casual "buonasera" — good evening in Italian — it was apparent that Pope Francis' style would be different than that of his predecessors.

The Argentine Jesuit has made humility a hallmark of his pontificate.

He adopted his name after St. Francis of Assisi, Italy's patron saint, who chose to live in poverty. Breaking with tradition, he decided to live in a two-room apartment inside the Vatican Hotel, where he often microwaves his meals, rather than the luxurious papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace.

Francis' down-to-earth style resonates with many Catholics, though his desire to be close to the people sometimes makes his bodyguards nervous.