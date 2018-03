COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the Twenty20 tri-series on Monday.

India 153-4 in 17.3 overs (Manish Pandey 42 not out, Dinesh Karthik 39 not out; Akila Dananjaya 2-19), def Sri Lanka 152-9 in 19 overs (Kusal Mendis 55; Shardul Thakur 4-27, Washington Sundar 2-21) by 6 wickets