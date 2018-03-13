US woman trapped in Syria's Ghouta wants action from Trump

BEIRUT (AP) — An American woman living in the besieged suburbs of the Syrian capital is calling on President Donald Trump to put more pressure on Russia to "stop bombing us" amid an air and ground assault by government forces that has killed more than 1,000 people over the past three weeks.

Deana Lynn, from Detroit, Michigan, and her family are among nearly 400,000 people who are trapped in eastern Ghouta, surviving on limited amounts of food and spending most of their time squeezed into underground shelters.

Since Feb. 18, when government forces began their latest assault, Lynn and her family have been mostly staying in the basement, rarely emerging for fear they might be struck by shelling or airstrikes. In an interview Monday, she says "it's been horrifying."