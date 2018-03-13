Death penalty sought in case of 8 Mississippi killings

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a Mississippi man accused of shooting eight people to death, including a deputy sheriff.

Willie Cory Godbolt pleaded not guilty Monday.

He's been indicted on four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one of attempted murder, two of kidnapping and one of armed robbery.

Assistant District Attorney Brendon Adams says prosecutors will seek the death penalty on the capital murder counts.

Godbolt has been jailed without bail since his May 28 arrest, hours after the killings in Lincoln County.

The first shootings happened at the home of Godbolt's in-laws. His mother-in-law, Barbara Mitchell; sheriff's deputy William Durr; and two others were killed there.

Two people each were killed at the second and third homes.