Iraqi monster story up for Man Booker International Prize

LONDON (AP) — A monster story set in Baghdad is among 13 contenders for the Man Booker International Prize for Fiction.

The long list of finalists announced Monday includes Iraqi writer Ahmed Saadawi's "Frankenstein in Baghdad," which depicts real and imaginary horrors after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

South Korea's Han Kang, who won in 2016 for "The Vegetarian," is nominated again for "The White Book." Novels from Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Argentina and Taiwan are also on the list.

The prize is a counterpart to the prestigious Man Booker Prize and is open to books published in any language that have been translated into English.

The 50,000-pound ($70,000) award is split evenly between writer and translator.

The prize shortlist is announced April 12 and the winner on May 22.