The Latest: Helicopter owner cooperating with crash probe

By  Associated Press
2018/03/12 23:36

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a helicopter crash in the East River off New York City (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The company that owns a helicopter that went down in New York City's East River, killing five passengers, says in a statement that it's focused on supporting the victims' families and cooperating with federal investigators.

Liberty Helicopters is referring inquiries about the crash Sunday night to investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched a team on Monday.

The pilot was heard on an emergency radio transmission saying there was an engine failure.

The pilot freed himself and was rescued by a tugboat. Emergency divers had to remove the passengers from tight harnesses while they were upside down.

The charter helicopter was hired for a photo shoot. Liberty Helicopters offers both private charters and sightseeing tours popular with tourists.

10 a.m.

A pilot whose helicopter went down in Manhattan's East River, killing five passengers, says in an emergency radio transmission that he had engine failure.

The pilot is heard saying "Mayday, mayday, mayday" during the crash on Sunday night.

The person at the other end of the transmission had trouble making out what the pilot was saying.

The pilot reported "an engine failure over the East River" and referenced a hotel.

The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched investigators on Monday.

The charter helicopter was hired for a photo shoot.

The pilot freed himself and was rescued by a tugboat. Emergency divers had to remove the passengers from tight harnesses while they were upside down.