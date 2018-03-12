Citing free speech, Rosa Parks house artist pushes forward

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The artist who turned a house where Rosa Parks once lived into an art piece says he's working to ensure the home is displayed in Rhode Island, even after Brown University pulled its support.

Ryan Mendoza says he has a First Amendment right to show the house.

Parks lived in the home for a time after she left the south for Detroit. It was on a demolition list before her niece saved it and worked with Mendoza, who first brought it in pieces to Germany.

He worked with Brown to bring it to Providence last month, but the Ivy League school canceled on Thursday , citing an unspecified dispute involving an institute that bears Parks' name.

The house is about 80 percent assembled. Mendoza hopes to complete it and open it to the public.