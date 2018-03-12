Macedonia marks 75th anniversary of deportation of Jews

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonia is holding a second day of commemorative events to mark the 75th anniversary of the deportation of almost all of the country's Jewish population to a Nazi death camp.

A total of 7,144 Jews from the capital, Skopje, and cities of Bitola and Stip were confined to ghettos in March 1943 before being deported to the Treblinka death camp in German-occupied Poland.

Ninety-eight percent of them died there.

On Monday, Prime Ministers Boyko Borissov of Bulgaria and Deniz Zvizdic of Bosnia joined a "March of the Living" rally in Skopje. Relatives of Holocaust victims traveled to Macedonia from Israel, Latin America and the United States.

Macedonia's parliament also convened for a special session dedicated to the Holocaust victims.