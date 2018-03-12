Judge declines motion to dismiss charge against Rose McGowan

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia has declined a motion to dismiss a charge of cocaine possession against actress Rose McGowan.

McGowan's lawyers have suggested the drugs may have been planted by agents hired by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to discredit her for making sex assault accusations against him.

McGowan was charged after authorities said cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind on a flight to Dulles International Airport in January 2017.

McGowan's lawyer said in court papers that the drugs could have been planted before the wallet was found by a cleaning crew.

At a hearing Monday in Leesburg, Virginia, on McGowan's motion to dismiss, Chief General District Court Judge Deborah Welsh said the issues could be addressed at a March 21 hearing when live testimony could be presented.