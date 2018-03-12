Cherry blossoms, tulips and lilacs: Flower festival time

We're coming up on cherry blossom festivals, tulip time and lilac season.

You can go to the Netherlands to see 7 million flowering bulbs at the Keukenhof gardens, but there are also Tulip Time festivals in Holland, Michigan and Pella, Iowa, plus a tulip festival in Skagit Valley, in Washington state.

Japan and Washington, D.C., are famous for cherry blossoms, but there are festivals in Brooklyn, New York, and Macon, Georgia, too.

In Rochester, New York, the annual Lilac Festival is May 11-20. Organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 people to see not just the largest lilac collection in the United States, but also to enjoy music and comedy shows, art exhibits, a race and more. Another lilac festival is held on Mackinac Island in Michigan, June 8-17.