AP sources: Woods, Els to captain Australia Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods and Ernie Els will duel in the Presidents Cup again, this time as captains.

Two people involved in the Presidents Cup tell The Associated Press that Woods and Els have agreed to be captains for the 2019 matches in Melbourne. They spoke on condition of anonymity because it has not been announced.

Woods and Els are expected to be introduced as captains Tuesday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

They produced the biggest moment at the Presidents Cup in 2003 in South Africa when they were picked for a sudden-death playoff. They went three holes at Fancourt until it was too dark to continue, and captains Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player agreed the event would end in a tie.