70% of Taiwanese employers of foreign caregivers have alternatives if ‘one day off in every seven days’ is enforced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Results of a survey on the management and deployment of migrant workers announced by Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor on Monday indicated that migrant caregivers in Taiwan work an average of 10 hours per day, and if the “one day off in every seven days” measure is made applicable to them, nearly 70% of the employers surveyed said they have alternatives to fall back on.



The labor ministry conducted the survey on the management and deployment of migrant workers, who include household caregivers and industrial workers, from August to October 2017. The survey asked employers questions about the management, deployment, job status, and alternative care, and the results will be consulted when labor authorities formulate future hiring and management policies, the ministry said.

The survey results indicated that the migrant industrial workers earned an average of NT$26,308 in June of 2017, while the migrant household caregivers earned an average of NT$20,073 in the same month. With regard to working hours, the migrant industrial workers worked an average of 210.5 hours in June 2017, while the caregivers worked an average of 10 hours a day in the same month.

When asked about the question of “one day off in every seven days” policy for migrant caregivers, 69.3% of the employers said they had alternative measures to fall back on, which 91% of them said they would rely on their family members to provide care when caregivers are gone for vacation.